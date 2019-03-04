Sixth arrest made after gang armed with knives terrorise pupils at Runshaw College

A sixth arrest has been made following an incident of disorder close to a college in Leyland.

It happened at shortly before 4pm this afternoon (Monday, March 4th) when a group of young men have gone to confront a rival group in relation to a prearranged fight.

Around 12 people arrived in a Volkswagen Polo, a Vauxhall Astra and a Nissan Micra. They then walked towards the Worden Park side of the Leyland Runshaw College campus shouting at and confronting students. Some of the group had knives.

A 17-year-old boy received a cut to his arm during the incident and was taken to Chorley Hospital. His injury is not thought to be serious.

No one else was injured during the melee.

Police say they received at around 10:40am this morning from a member of staff at Runshaw College. They had received an anonymous report, stating that a group of people were going to attend the college with weapons by train from Manchester.

Two members of the South Ribble Neighbourhood Policing Team attended the college.

Members of the public made the officers aware of the altercation unfolding. They called for further assistance whilst trying to usher nearby students back inside.

Ch Insp Gary Crowe from Leyland Police said: “My advice to parents, staff and students would be to carry on as normal tomorrow, we will have officers in around the area for reassurance and this will continue. Please speak to them if you have any concerns.

“We know that this disorder is related to a personal issue between two members of each group. There is nothing to suggest there are any further fights planned however, if you know different, you must let us know.

“Thankfully only one person suffered a minor injury but it could have been much worse. To those who think it is acceptable to behave like violent thugs, my message is clear. You are not welcome in Leyland and we do not tolerate this kind of shocking, deplorable behaviour.

“Our investigation is on-going and we made four arrests just after the incident happened, close to the scene. A further two arrests have followed this evening and we now think we have the three vehicles which were involved.

“We know that others were involved in this – from both sides of the altercation - and I have a number of officers working on finding out who they are.

“If you know who was involved, saw the disorder, have any mobile phone footage that you haven’t already sent to us or you know anything at all that could help our investigation, please get in touch.”

People are asked to call 101 quoting incident reference 933 of March 4th. Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.