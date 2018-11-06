Sixth man arrested in house fire investigation

Police have made a sixth arrest as part of the investigation into a house fire in the borough which left a woman with life-changing injuries.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday.

He remains in custody for questioning.

He was detained in relation to a house fire at an address on Montreal Street in Leigh on October 16.

A woman who suffered severe injuries is still in hospital, though her condition is now stable.

Andrew Bamford, of no fixed abode, has already been charged with attempted murder and appeared in court, while Neil Stanton of Lower Hall Lane in St Helens has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life in relation to a blaze in Huyton which detectives believe is linked to the Leigh incident.

A 22-year-old man has also been bailed pending further enquiries while two other men who were detained were released with no further action to be taken.

Police are still appealing for information about last month's fire. Anyone who can help should call 0161 856 9908 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.