SLOW DOWN calls on Wigan road

Calls have been made for action to slow down drivers on a Wigan road.

Concerns have been raised about the speed of vehicles travelling along Winstanley Road in Orrell and the number of accidents there.

It follows a collision last month which saw a wall being demolished and two cars damaged.

The section of Winstanley Road involved has a 30mph speed limit, but it is next to a 60mph stretch.

Coun Michael Winstanley said: “Over the last few years I have been told about a number of accidents that have happened on that road, but also the general speeds that the traffic comes down that road."

There are fears that it is only a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt.

Coun Winstanley said: “We want to get to the point where we prevent accidents happening. It’s only good fortune that no-one was injured the other day.

"We need to put the cart before the horse, not the other way round.”

He has joined residents in calling for something to be done to slow down vehicles.

It is understood the speed limit could change when a new sports club is built, but it is not known when that will be.

One Winstanley Road resident said: “There needs to be traffic calming or a speed camera erected if only until the speed limit is changed. It seems that speeding cars are losing control on the bend in Winstanley Road, or wet and icy conditions are causing cars to crash.

"Cars need to approach the bend at a slower speed which may only be achieved with traffic calming measures. The fact that cars are travelling downhill doesn’t help.

“I know that residents in the area have had enough. It is only a matter on time before a fatality is witnessed. Something needs to be done before it happens.”

Wigan Council is looking at putting “slow” markings on the road and warning signs on the bend.

Mark Tilley, assistant director for infrastructure and regulatory services at the council, said: “It is important that all motorists drive safely and act responsibly on the roads.

“We are working with the ward councillors to look at whether any measures can be introduced to improve road safety on Winstanley Road including additional markings and warning signs.”