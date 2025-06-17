A Wigan man who ran a phone line which was used to supply class A drugs worth more than £500,000 has been jailed.

More than 70,000 messages were sent from the Jacko drug line, which supplied heroin and crack cocaine in Atherton.

It was in operation for several months between January 2024 and January this year and police believe there was cuckooing and the exploitation of vulnerable people in the area.

They launched an investigation into the drug supply line in Atherton in November and now the person who ran it – 26-year-old Ashley Shaw, of Lily Lane, Bamfurlong – is behind bars.

The line was branded as “Jacko” or “Jako” and became active on January 29, 2024.

It operated from January until March 2024, then became inactive until activity resumed in July and continued until Shaw’s arrest in January this year.

Flare messages to a large number of recipients were sent on a daily basis, with the court hearing that a total of 5,531 messages were sent between January 29 and March 17, 2024, including 4,693 flare messages.

The mobile phone used for the drug supply line

A total of 74,358 messages were sent over the 12 months, with 69,972 being sent as flare messages.

With so many messages being sent on a daily basis, police believe they related to class A drugs crack cocaine and heroin for supply and the customers know what was on offer without being explicitly told.

The Nokia TA-1557 phone was used to potentially supply more than 5kg of class A drugs at a value of £506,610.

Shaw was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a property on Kensington Drive, Higher Folds on January 23 and mobile phones used in the supply of class A drugs were seized, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Police found scales with a white powder which turned out to be cocaine

Police found an Apple iPhone 13 believed to be his personal phone, as well as more than £1,000 in cash, scales, a Samurai sword, 13 packs of drug pregabalin and a notebook containing debtors lists.

The scales contained white powder, which was tested and found to be cocaine.

Charges were brought against Shaw and he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

He has now been jailed for five years and three months by a judge at Bolton Crown Court.

Money seized by police

PC Neil, from Greater Manchester Police’s serious crime division, said: “Ashley Shaw thought he was a smooth criminal and after being handed a five year and three month prison sentence, he will have plenty of time to look at the man in the mirror and remember the time the county lines team put his door in.

“Shaw was exploiting vulnerable people and we’ve now put a stop to it. We couldn’t do this without the help of the community. Anyone with information about drug dealing or exploitation can contact the police via 101 or Crimestoppers.

"Anyone involved in drug dealing, exploitation or similar bad behaviour can expect a visit from the county lines team.”