'Sooner or later, someone is going to die' - Wigan residents speak out on their blackspot road
Worried Wigan residents are calling for traffic calming measures on their accident blackspot street – “before someone dies.”
Mark Wilkinson and his wife Emma moved into their home on Gidlow Lane in August 2019.
Recently they have witnessed several bad crashes on their stretch and blame them in part on the fact that after resurfacing work last year, red markings that are used to keep vehicles at a safe distance were not replaced.
Now three collisions have happened in the space of a couple of months, one of which wrote off his and his neighbour’s cars.
Mr Wilkinson said: “It’s the frequency of the accidents that’s alarming us.
"I feel like sooner or later, someone is going to die, unfortuantely.
“It’s just a matter of time, unless something is done.”
On February 23, there was an accident during the morning rush hour from which both drivers managed to get away with fairly minor injuries.
Another accident on March 17, saw a driver lose control of their vehicle which resulted in them smashing into both Mr Wilkinson’s and his neighbour’s cars.
And most recently, on March 31, a woman had to be cut from her car by emergency services after an horrific “T-bone” smash.
Mr Wilkinson said: “That second crash pushed our cars two houses further up the road, writing off both vehicles and severely damaging the car they attempted to overtake.
“I’ve got a courtesey car now but I’m worried if that gets hit, it’s already cost me a lot, it could really do me over.
"I can’t actually afford to replace my car, which is a nightmare."
Read More
Mr Wilkinson wants the red road markings replaced, says the 20mph signs are too small and other road markings are mostly hidden under parked cars.
He added: "I look out my window and cars are regularly doing 40mph.
"Even buses and HGVs seem to be going a bit too quick, especially when they’re approaching each other.
“It doesn’t give people the time time to react.
“Because of where our corner is, you sometimes see elderly people crossing with walkers and I worry because, they can’t get across quick enough."