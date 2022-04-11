Mark Wilkinson and his wife Emma moved into their home on Gidlow Lane in August 2019.

Recently they have witnessed several bad crashes on their stretch and blame them in part on the fact that after resurfacing work last year, red markings that are used to keep vehicles at a safe distance were not replaced.

Now three collisions have happened in the space of a couple of months, one of which wrote off his and his neighbour’s cars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Wilkinson, a resident of Gidlow Lane, Wigan - his parked car was hit by a speeding motorist, road signs 20mph, but since the road has been resurfaced there is no white line and there has been a few incidents of crashes plus speeding.

Mr Wilkinson said: “It’s the frequency of the accidents that’s alarming us.

"I feel like sooner or later, someone is going to die, unfortuantely.

“It’s just a matter of time, unless something is done.”

On February 23, there was an accident during the morning rush hour from which both drivers managed to get away with fairly minor injuries.

General view of Gidlow Lane, Wigan - road signs 20mph, but since the road has been resurfaced there is no white line and there has been a few incidents of crashes plus speeding.

Another accident on March 17, saw a driver lose control of their vehicle which resulted in them smashing into both Mr Wilkinson’s and his neighbour’s cars.

And most recently, on March 31, a woman had to be cut from her car by emergency services after an horrific “T-bone” smash.

Mr Wilkinson said: “That second crash pushed our cars two houses further up the road, writing off both vehicles and severely damaging the car they attempted to overtake.

“I’ve got a courtesey car now but I’m worried if that gets hit, it’s already cost me a lot, it could really do me over.

General view of Gidlow Lane, Wigan - road signs 20mph, but since the road has been resurfaced there is no white line and there has been a few incidents of crashes plus speeding.

"I can’t actually afford to replace my car, which is a nightmare."

Mr Wilkinson wants the red road markings replaced, says the 20mph signs are too small and other road markings are mostly hidden under parked cars.

He added: "I look out my window and cars are regularly doing 40mph.

Pile-up of cars crashed into on Gidlow Lane.

"Even buses and HGVs seem to be going a bit too quick, especially when they’re approaching each other.

“It doesn’t give people the time time to react.

“Because of where our corner is, you sometimes see elderly people crossing with walkers and I worry because, they can’t get across quick enough."

Crashed front of car