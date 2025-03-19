A young Wigan man is among five more people charged by Merseyside Police in connection with last summer’s Southport riot.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicholas Mullen, 22 years, of Kingsley Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, has been accused of violent disorder and assault by beating an emergency worker in the seaside resort on Tuesday July 30.

He will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday March 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three men from Merseyside have been similarly charged and have been given court dates while a 17-year-old from Walton has already admitted to burglary and violent disorder in Walton on August 3 and has been sentenced to a 12-month detention and training order (custody) at Liverpool Youth Court.

A number of Wigan men have now been prosecuted in connection with the Southport riots in July last year

Det Insp Paula Jones said: “Our investigation continues into the violent disorder witnessed in the summer on Merseyside, and we are relentlessly pursuing those who took part and brought disgrace to the region.

“We are committed to ensure those responsible are held to account, including those who travelled to Merseyside to take part in the disorder.

“Our team of officers are continuing to identify more people who displayed such abhorrent behaviour which damaged our communities, and we will not stop until we’ve put everyone we possibly can before the courts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The total of people arrested by Merseyside Police has now reached 183, with 146 charged and 122 people sentenced to a combined 222 years and two months in prison so far.

Images and footage are still being worked through so please contact police with any information via the public portal mipp.police.uk or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

The latest galleries of people officers would like to speak to can be found on its X and Facebook pages, and on the force website https://www.merseyside.police.uk/news/merseyside/news/2024/november/latest-cctv-appeal-following-disorder-in-merseyside-during-the-summer/