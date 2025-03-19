Southport riots: yet another Wigan man charged
Nicholas Mullen, 22 years, of Kingsley Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, has been accused of violent disorder and assault by beating an emergency worker in the seaside resort on Tuesday July 30.
He will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday March 27.
Three men from Merseyside have been similarly charged and have been given court dates while a 17-year-old from Walton has already admitted to burglary and violent disorder in Walton on August 3 and has been sentenced to a 12-month detention and training order (custody) at Liverpool Youth Court.
Det Insp Paula Jones said: “Our investigation continues into the violent disorder witnessed in the summer on Merseyside, and we are relentlessly pursuing those who took part and brought disgrace to the region.
“We are committed to ensure those responsible are held to account, including those who travelled to Merseyside to take part in the disorder.
“Our team of officers are continuing to identify more people who displayed such abhorrent behaviour which damaged our communities, and we will not stop until we’ve put everyone we possibly can before the courts.”
The total of people arrested by Merseyside Police has now reached 183, with 146 charged and 122 people sentenced to a combined 222 years and two months in prison so far.
Images and footage are still being worked through so please contact police with any information via the public portal mipp.police.uk or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
The latest galleries of people officers would like to speak to can be found on its X and Facebook pages, and on the force website https://www.merseyside.police.uk/news/merseyside/news/2024/november/latest-cctv-appeal-following-disorder-in-merseyside-during-the-summer/