Southport stabbings LIVE updates: Lancashire teenager arrested after knife attack leaves two children dead
Armed police arrested a man and seized a knife after being called to the “major incident” at a property on Hart Street at about 11.50am today.
Merseyside Police said “there is no wider threat to the public”, but eight victims, including children, have been treated for stab injuries.
North West Ambulance Service said the casualties were treated at the scene before they were taken to hospitals, including Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.
Colin Parry, owner of Masters Vehicle Body Repairs on Hart Street, who called the police, said he believed six or seven “young girls” had been stabbed.
He told the PA news agency: “The mothers are coming here now and screaming.
“It is like a scene from a horror movie.”
“Police have got him,” he added.
“It’s like something from America, not like sunny Southport.”
A local parent, who did not wish to be named, said his daughter was “traumatised” by the attack.
He said: “My daughter was in it and she was traumatised “She ran away and she’s safe.”
Merseyside Police have not confirmed their ages - or the extent of their injuries - at this stage.
A spokesperson for the force said: “There are a number of reported casualties and more details will be confirmed when possible.
“Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station.
“Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident. There is no wider threat to the public.”
Eyewitnesses reported seeing at least 20 police cars at the scene, as well as also a number of ambulances and fire engines.
Hart Street has been cordoned off and there are reports of the air ambulance landing in a field behind Sainsbury’s supermarket.
A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said: “"We are attending a major incident on Hart Street in Southport following reports of multiple stabbings in which the trust has dispatched multiple resources.
"We are assessing the situation and working with our emergency partners.
"Please follow our social media and @merseysidepolice for further updates."
Southport stabbings LIVE: Adults and children attacked by knifeman
Key Events
- Eight victims, including adults and children
- Knifeman detained by armed police, knife seized
- Home Secretary Yvette Cooper “deeply concerned”
- Lancashire teenager arrested
- Two children dead and six critical
- Prime Minister offers his condolences to the victims of the attack
- The motivation behind the attack 'remains unclear'
The motivation behind the knife attack in Southport 'remains unclear'
The motivation behind the knife attack in Southport “remains unclear”, according to police.
Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy told a press conference: “The investigation is at its early stages and the motivation for the incident remains unclear.
“However, Counter-Terrorism Police North-West have offered their support to Merseyside Police as the full circumstances of what has happened are being established.
“At this moment in time, the investigation is not being treated as terrorist-related.”
The attack will leave a 'lasting impact on the whole community'
North-West Ambulance Service Cheshire and Merseyside head of service Dave Kitchin told a press conference the knife attack in Southport will leave a “lasting impact on the whole community”.
Mr Kitchin also confirmed 11 casualties were treated at what he described as a “devastating scene”.
'I am utterly shocked and devastated to hear about the truly appalling incident'
Merseyside’s Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell said: “I am utterly shocked and devastated to hear about the truly appalling incident this morning in Southport.
“First and foremost, my heart goes out to the young victims, their families and all who knew and loved them. I cannot even imagine the untold pain and heartache they are facing. My thoughts are also with all those who suffered injuries and who have been affected by this harrowing incident.
“To hear that innocent, defenceless children have been attacked during a Taylor Swift event at a dance school as they enjoyed the start of the school summer holidays is unthinkable and absolutely abhorrent.
“These young people had their whole lives ahead of them and it is hard to find the words to convey our deep sadness.
“Our region will be heartbroken that more young lives have been lost at the hands of violence and more have suffered serious injuries, and I share local people’s deep concern and anguish.
“Thanks to the efforts of police officers, an arrest was made quickly and there is no wider threat to the public.”
Prime Minister offers his condolences to the victims of the attack
The Prime Minister said: “The events today are just truly awful and I know the whole country is deeply shocked at what they have seen and what they have heard.
“I know I speak for everybody in the whole country in saying our thoughts and condolences are with the victims, their families, their friends and with the wider community.
“It is impossible to imagine what they are going through right now.”
Sir Keir Starmer also thanked the emergency services for their response, saying: “They have responded to an awful incident today. I want to thank them for the professionalism they have shown in doing so.”
Two children dead and six critical
Two children have died following the attack.
Nine other children have been injured, with six of the nine being in a critical condition. All those injured have suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack.
Two adults are also in a critical condition.
Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy told a press conference the children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when a 17-year-old with a knife walked into the premises and started to attack.
Ms Kennedy said the force believe the adults were injured while “bravely” trying to protect the children.
Lancashire teenager arrested
It has emerged that an individual arrested shortly after a knife attack close to a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class in Southport is a teenager from the West Lancashire village of Banks.
Merseyside Police said the 17-year-old remained in custody late on Monday afternoon after at least eight people were injured in an incident that has been likened to something out of a "horror movie".
Bleeding children were seen fleeing a knife attack
Bleeding children were seen fleeing a knife attack which has left at least eight injured, one witness has said, while another described “horror movie” scenes close to a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class.
Armed police arrested a man and seized a knife after being called to the “major incident” at a property in Hart Street, Southport, north of Liverpool, at about 11.50am on Monday.
One witness told the PA news agency that he called the police to an address behind The Hart Space studios, where a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class for children in school years two to six, aged between six and 11, was taking place.
A child has reportedly died following the attack
Norwood councillor Greg Myers said he had attended the scene in Southport on Monday where a police officer had told him a child had died following the attack on Hart Street.
When asked if he could confirm the death of a child, Mr Myers told the PA news agency: “That is my understanding of the situation.”
"My daughter was in it and she was traumatised"
A local parent, who did not wish to be named, said his daughter was “traumatised” by the attack.
He said: “My daughter was in it and she was traumatised.
“She ran away and she’s safe.”
Large police cordon has been put up around the building
A large police cordon has been put up around the building on Hart Road, police officers guarding either end.
Officers and vehicles can be seen from a distance inside the cordon, including scenes-of-crime officers in white boiler suits.
A large and growing media presence with reporters, photographers and TV crews have assembled at the police tape.
Dozens of police cars, vans, fire engines and ambulances are also assembled a short distance away at a local school.