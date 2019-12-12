Spate of break-ins creates week of misery for traders

Thugs described as “scumbags” have ransacked several businesses in a spate of overnight break-ins.

A pub, shop, hairdressers and diner have all been targeted by thieves this week in Ashton-in Makerfield.

Independent business owner, Kirsty Lewis, owner of Little Bo-Nique, childrens clothing shop, on Bryn Street and Garswood Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield, has been victims of a spate of break-ins, thieves smashed through a window in the shop

The carnage saw a car driven into the front doors of The Sir Thomas Gerard Wetherspoon pub, in Gerard Street, causing extensive damage.

Nothing was taken during the incident at 1am on Wednesday but the pub had to be shut while a clean-up and repair work took place.

A Wetherspoon spokesman said police attended the scene quickly and the incident was caught on CCTV.

Offenders also smashed their way into baby clothing shop Little Bo-nique, in Garswood Street, in the early hours of Wednesday, stealing £20 cash.

from left, Kirsty Lewis, Sharon Dowdle and Charlie Curbishley, independent business owners on Bryn Street and Garswood Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield, have been victims of a spate of break-ins.

Overnight on Monday, recently opened burger and cheesecake restaurant Charlie’s Diner, also in Garswood Street, was also broken into, as was Ultimate Hair & Beauty in Bryn Street.

Charlie Curbishley, owner of Charlie’s Diner, said: “They’ve checked the till and took the tray out of it. They’ve checked charity boxes also but didn’t go upstairs.

“It doesn’t look like they’ve taken any money.

“We only opened in October and have already been broken into. These people are scumbags.”

Sharon Dowdle, owner of Ultimate Hair & Beauty, said it was the second time her hair salon had been broken into.

She said: “The thieves have gone through the back door and kicked the panel in.

“They took a petty cash tin with loose change in first time and this time they’ve emptied the till and there was a few pound in it.”

All four incidents have been reported to the police.

Ms Dowdle added: “There is certainly a problem with break-ins at the moment and we need the police to take some action.”