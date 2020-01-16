Speeding driver jailed for killing young Wigan mum in road smash

The man who killed a young Wigan mum in an horrific car crash, just hours after they met for the first time, has been jailed more than two years since the fatal night.



John Llewellyn was driving in excess of 49mph when he crashed his Ford Fiesta in Gathurst Road in Shevington, in the early hours of January 13 2018, seriously injuring himself and fatally wounding his passenger Chloe Haydock, a 26-year-old mum from Wigan.

Flowers laid at the scene of Chloe Haydock(inset's) death

The 36-year-old had met Ms Haydock for the very first time the previous evening, after talking to her on a dating site.

In a hearing at Bolton Crown Court today (Thursday, January 16), Llewellyn, of Red Rock Street in Liverpool, was jailed for more than three years - just three days after the second anniversary of the fatal crash.

Prosecuting, Charlotte Crangle told Judge Graeme Smith that Miss Haydock had told her friend and neighbour, Stacey Williams, that she had made contact with Llewellyn on a dating website, and was intending to see him later that day. They arranged to meet that evening, and he drove from his home in Liverpool, arriving at her home some time after 10pm.

Ms Williams had noticed his car still outside Miss Haydock’s house around midnight, and then some time later, saw the pair getting into the car, and driving off.

The scene of the fatal crash

At around 2.20am, Llewellyn was driving the car down Gathurst Road. As he sped down the steep hill towards the railway station, he lost control, shot under the bridge and collided with a concrete bollard which caused the car to spin round and left it with extensive front end damage.

Neither occupants had their seatbelts fastened, the court was told. Police road accident experts estimated that the car had at least been travelling at 49mph in what was a 30mph area when it careered out of control.

Another motorist, who told police that the Fiesta had overtaken him further down the road, came across the scene soon after and saw Llewellyn on foot, outside the car. The witness walked to a nearby house to summon help, but by the time he returned, the emergency services had arrived on scene.

Another motorist who happened upon the scene said he saw Miss Haydock “lying half in, half out” of the car, after Llewellyn unsuccessfully tried to drag her to safety. Llewellyn also suggested a number of times that another vehicle had “wiped him out” and made off from the scene. He also repeated this assertion to the police when questioned at the roadside.

Flowers left at the scene

However, Judge Smith discounted this evidence when imposing his sentence, after finding that Llewellyn was “in a daze” following the incident and genuinely believed he had been struck by another car.

A roadside breath test on Llewellyn proved positive, but a sample of blood taken later found him to be under the legal drink drive limit.

Emergency services arrived shortly after and freed Miss Haydock from the vehicle. She was put in an ambulance, but she died en route to Salford Royal Hospital, her injuries too severe to survive.

Llewellyn, who was 34 at the time, was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, questioned, then bailed several times before being released under investigation.

The sentencing took place at Bolton Crown Court

It was only in October last year, 21 months after the crash, that road policing unit officers brought a charge against him.

Her family had to wait more than two years to see justice be done. The court heard that a large part of the delay was because Llewellyn had been in a psychiatric unit following the crash. It was also revealed that he had resorted to self-harm in the wake of the incident, and felt that the only way to express his remorse to Miss Haydock’s family was to take his own life.

In a statement written by her mother Lynn, which was read by the prosecutor, Miss Haydock was described as “a wonderful, loving mother” who doted on her son Leo, who is now three and a half years old.

“Together they were so happy,” she said.

“She was loving life and was so happy with Leo.

“On the day of the accident our lives changed forever.

“Our beautiful daughter’s life was cut short by the dangerous actions of John Llewellyn.”

She added: “He came into Chloe’s life and took her away from us.”

The statement also said: “She was such a beautiful young woman who always had a smile on her face.”

“Knowing I’ll never get to see her again kills me inside.

“I cry for Chloe every single day.”

The statement also revealed the heartbreak the family had suffered since Miss Haydock’s death, such as the heart wrenching moment hearing little Leo, who now lives with his father, said:

“I’ve not got a mum, have I?”

Judge Smith sentenced Llewellyn to 40 months in custody. He will serve half in jail, and half on licence.

He was also banned from driving for seven years.