From Pain to Purpose will be staged at the DW Stadium and while providing much in the way of entertainment, it will also contain serious messages.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and abuse victim Robyn Howard has teamed up with Wigan-based Independent Domestic Violence Advisers (Idva) – which has been a great help to her since she was attacked – to organise the fund-raising event on the evening of October 15.

The two recipients of any proceeds will be Target Hardening - an organisation which helps to improve security at the homes of domestic abuse victims – and Refuge, which provides shelter to the victims of abuse when it is not safe for them to be at home. Both, Robyn says, are “woefully under-funded.”

Robyn Howard

Robyn, a 23-year-old social worker from Winstanley, featured in the news in June when she bravely spoke about an horrific attack on her by her then boyfriend who was worse for drink.

They had gone to Liverpool to celebrate his getting a new job.

The 30-year-old boyfriend – whom she did not want us to name – got very drunk and they came back to Wigan earlier than planned.

She had just locked up and was heading upstairs to bed when he suddenly, and without any provocation, launched his attack, raining down blows with his fists and feet.

Robyn tried to escape and screamed for help, eventually managing to get outside and to the safety of her brother’s house just as the police arrived, neighbours having rung 999 after hearing her screams.

Taken to hospital by ambulance, Robyn was told that she had suffered a fractured jaw and broken nose in the attack.

The ex later pleaded guilty to causing her actual bodily harm and Manchester magistrates gave him a 24-week custodial sentence but suspended it for two years.

Since then Robyn has become involved in anti-domestic violence work, urging other women to take advantage of what is known as Clare’s Law to vet ex, present and potential partners if they have suspicions and so spare themselves the fear and agony she was put through

For the £25 ticket, attendees will get a hot meal, live music, a bingo card and be a donation to charity. Raffles will also be held to boost the causes’ coffers further.

Robyn said: “These organisations are desperately in need of extra funds.

"There is a lot of domestic violence but people hardly ever talk about it. The victims need help during a time that is so isolating and difficult and awareness needs raising of just how widespread this type of crime is.

"While this is for the most serious of causes, the evening itself will be full of fun and laughter. The bingo, for instance, will be ‘bongos-style’ and there will be plenty of chances to socialise.”