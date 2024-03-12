Stalking denial: Wigan 30-year-old to be tried over claims he repeatedly phoned and messaged a woman
A Wigan 30-year-old is to stand trial accused of stalking.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Adam James, of Brockhurst Walk, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to harassing Camilla Juniper between February 11 and March 5 by repeatedly calling and texting her.
A trial date of January 14 was set for next year, before which James has been released on bail, a condition of which includes not having contact with the complainant.