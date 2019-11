A young man found in possession of a stolen bicycle has been given a community order.

Daniel Wilde, 27, of Orchard Close, Leigh, appeared before Wigan justices to admit to handling the stolen £500 bike belonging to Amy Gladwin.

He will be electronically tagged for 12 weeks, the curfew requiring he stays at home between 7pm and 7am each night, must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay compensation, costs and a victim surcharge totalling £245.