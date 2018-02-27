Stolen car drug driver had blade in his pocket

A drug driver who was at the wheel of a stolen car with a knife in his pocket is in jail, as it is not the first time he has been caught with a blade.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court was given no choice but to put Tyler Roberts behind bars, as multiple offences involving knives mean a mandatory six months in custody.

Roberts, from Gordon Street, Leigh, was in the dock on Friday in connection with a total of 10 offences dating back to last May.

They included a bail offence as he was brought to trial for having the blade in November but left the building before the case had finished. He was found guilty.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing a watch from the Leigh Sports Direct store.

The other incidents, which he had previously admitted, involved police stopping a Honda Accord on Leigh Road in Hindley Green at around 12.30am on May 12 with Roberts, 24, at the wheel.

The vehicle had been taken without the owner’s consent and Roberts had excessive levels of three drugs in his system. He was also at the wheel without a licence or insurance.

When searched police also found he was in possession of a small bag with cannabis in.

Prosecuting, Katie Beattie said in interview Roberts told police he had bought the car for £100, admitting he thought the price was low but considering if it had been stolen.

He then told officers he had found the black-handled lock knife in the car’s glovebox but would not comment in response to any other questions.

Defending, Bill Pearson said it was an unusual case because of the mandatory sentencing for knife offences. However, he said he thought Roberts’ misdemeanours alone did not warrant a spell behind bars.

Mr Pearson said: “I can tell you much about Mr Roberts; how he is no longer living a criminal lifestyle and staying with his father, how he has got his medication sorted out and how things are much better with his mental health. But we are bound by legislation.”

Roberts was given six months in jail and banned from the road for 18 months.