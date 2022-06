Officers were out on Friday night on a burglary operation when they found the white Ford Fiesta parked on Kermishaw Nook, Tyldesley.

A spokesman said: “Checks on the car showed it as an outstanding stolen from Brook Drive. Within 24 hours of it being stolen, officers have found the car, recovered it and enquiries are ongoing. The car has been returned to a very relieved owner.”