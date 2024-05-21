Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than £5,000 worth of goods were stolen from a Wigan supermarket by a local man, justices have been told.

Gary Marsh, 38, of May Street in Golborne, appeared before borough justices charged with breaking into the town's B&M store on May 1 and taking a total of £5,134 of products.

It is also alleged that he broke into Prospect Engineering between April 28 and May 2 and stole goods of value unknown.

