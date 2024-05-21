Store raid: Wigan 38-year-old accused of plundering more than £5k of goods
More than £5,000 worth of goods were stolen from a Wigan supermarket by a local man, justices have been told.
Gary Marsh, 38, of May Street in Golborne, appeared before borough justices charged with breaking into the town's B&M store on May 1 and taking a total of £5,134 of products.
It is also alleged that he broke into Prospect Engineering between April 28 and May 2 and stole goods of value unknown.
He was granted unconditional bail until he makes a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on June 19.