Stranger warning as woman approaches child walking home from Wigan school
Parents are being urged to remind their children about "stranger danger" after a youngster was approached while walking home from school.
A woman in a car is reported to have started speaking to a child after they left school in Wigan on Monday afternoon.
A letter sent to parents by Highfield St Matthew's CE Primary School on Tuesday said: "We have been informed by police today of an incident yesterday, whereby a child from another local school was approached by a female driving a white vehicle with red wing mirrors and the driver asked the child if they regularly walked home this way alone. The child replied and then the driver sped off.
"Please be vigilant and ensure your child knows how to respond when strangers approach."
Wigan Today has contacted Greater Manchester Police for further information about the incident.
