Street racers are causing chaos on this Wigan road

Joy riders running amok on a Wigan industrial estate are putting themselves and local workers in danger on a daily basis, a resident says.

Westwood Way has become a hotspot for speeding cars and motorcycles, racing and causing a general nuisance for several months, causing frustration for employees leaving work on the industrial estate every evening.

Westwood Way and Westwood Park Drive have become a hotbed of illegal joy riding

A concerned motorist, who asked not to be named, said: “When I come out of my office, pretty much every day there can be 20 to 30 cars, racing and drifting around the roundabout, and street racing.

“When I leave around 7pm, they’re speeding up and down Westwood Way, skidding and spinning around on the grass in the middle of the roundabout, tearing it up completely. I’ve often had to wait for the cars to stop drifting around the roundabout because I’m trying not to get hit by them.”

He added: “They are dropping litter everywhere as well. You have lorries parking up around there, yet you’ve got these lunatics flying around the place at God-knows-what speeds.

“The police need to catch them. It’s so loud, it’s like being at a race track.”

Inspector Darryl Codling of GMP’s Wigan district said the force was “taking necessary steps” to deter reckless motorists.

“Antisocial behaviour can be distressing for communities and businesses alike, and I would encourage anyone affected to continue reporting their concerns to us,” he said.

“When reports are made to us, we will always investigate them where possible as this enables us to build a picture of problematic areas and take the necessary action to minimise the impact this can have on the community.

“We are aware of the issues within Wigan around Westwood Park and are taking necessary steps to try and deter offenders.

“Reckless and dangerous driving puts other road users and the wider community at risk therefore we would like to reassure residents we are doing all we can in taking steps to minimise this before there are any fatalities or serious incidents.

“You can report incidents to GMP on our website or via 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”