Struggling Wigan businessman falsely claimed £73,000 in VAT refunds

A struggling businessman who set up a bogus clothing empire reclaimed more than £73,000 in fake VAT receipts, a court heard.



Landscape gardener Paul Heyes found himself out of pocket around a decade ago after a business partner fled the country with his share of £50,000 from a joint venture, Bolton Crown Court was told.

Shortly after the loss was discovered Heyes, 49, began to claim VAT back on behalf of a raw material used by a fresh company, Genesis Clothing.

Yet when investigators working on behalf of HM Revenues and Customs raided family properties, they could find no trace of any clothing manufacture, the court heard.

Heyes, formerly of Elm Avenue but now of Lord Close, Standish, pleaded guilty to a VAT fraud, relating to 26 quarterly claims lodged between July 2008 and September 2014.

Passing sentence, Recorder Guy Ainsworth said he had been persuaded against immediately jailing Heyes, who looks after his elderly mother and fundraises for homeless charity The Brick, because of his personal circumstances.

"This has been finely balanced, if I may say so," said Mr Recorder Ainsworth.

"There are many people who, hearing the facts of this case, would have no hestiation in saying that you deserve to go straight to prison."

Heyes was given a 24-month prison term, suspended for two years, and must pay £4,200 court costs.

He will also have to undertake 240 hours community service and be subject to a curfew, between 10pm and 5am, for five months.

David Savage, prosecuting, said if the defendant had been legitimately making clothes, at his then-home and mother’s address in Standish, the total amount of stock involved would have been worth £300,000 or £400,000,

But when tax investigators inspected the garage of his mother’s home in Elm Avenue, where he was said to be trading, they found the outbuilding filled up with furniture.

He had used the VAT number for his own company at the time, Heyes Home Property Refurbishment, in his bid to walk away with the refunds, which were usually between £2,500 to £3,000 at time.

The court heard that when tax official June Crawford began to look into Heyes’ VAT claims, he used an online computer accounting package to produce a trail of false invoices.

Mr Savage said that when HM Revenues and Customs officials visited two sites in Manchester, which were said to have supplied Heyes with materials over the period, they could find no trace of them, either at the locations given or with records held by Manchester City Council.

Richard Littler, defending, said his client, who had no previous criminal convictions, was a "born worrier" who admitted that he had sought to cover his tracks when the investigation was launched and the fraud was about to be discovered.

"His business partner fled the country with approximately £50,000, which had been part of the company accounts," said Mr Littler.

The pre-sentence report described the defendant as a "family man", added Mr Littler, who produced several testimonials on behalf of Heyes, including letters from The Brick and business leaders.