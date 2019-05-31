Student punched by bar manager in Wigan town centre, court hears

A bar manager punched a student who tried to intervene as she argued with her partner, a court heard.

Donna Hendry had been out with friends celebrating her 41st birthday when the row started.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard Ryan Crompton was walking along Wallgate, in Wigan town centre, at 3.30am on Sunday, February 3 when he tried to stop the argument between the two women.

But Hendry, who was a manager at The Boulevard and had a door licence to do security around Wigan, said they did not need help and punched him.

Tess Kenyon, prosecuting, told the court that Mr Crompton blacked out for a few seconds and felt shocked and dazed. He realised a tooth was loose. His next memory was standing at a taxi rank with his hands covered in blood from his mouth and telling one of the women he needed her contact details. Ms

Kenyon said he used tissues to stem the bleeding in the taxi and took photographs when he got home, showing his lip was split and his tooth was badly displaced.

He has since had dental treatment, including a brace on the tooth, and was diagnosed with mild concussion.

His speech has been affected, he feels anxious about talking in public and had to miss a week at university, the court heard.

Mr Crompton will need more treatment, as the tooth has died from the trauma, and may need to have a root canal.

Hendry, of Poolstock Lane, Poolstock, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Defending, Martin Jones said she claimed Mr Crompton would not leave when both women told him they did not need his help.

He said: “He kept saying, ‘what’s going on? Calm down’ and my client, in frustration, says that without even looking punched him once and that was it. She then says that she left the scene.

“When she heard that the matter was as serious as it was, she arranged to go into the police station of her own volition and was interviewed and made full and frank admissions.”

She has since been demoted from her job and had not applied to renew her door badge, he said.

Magistrates decided to delay sentencing until June 20 so a report could be prepared by the probation service. Hendry was remanded on unconditional bail until then.