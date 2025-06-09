Police investigating a “serious” assault outside a Wigan pub say they have a suspect in custody.

Video footage has been shared over the weekend which appears to show a woman being violently attacked in the outside area of a pub on Bolton Road, Ashton.

The incident is being investigated by police and they say there is “no suggestion” of danger to the wider community.

A spokesman for Ashton neighbourhood policing team said: “The local policing team are aware of a serious assault that took place outside a public house on Bolton Road, Ashton, over the weekend.

“We can confirm that we have the suspect in custody and the case is being investigated. This was an isolated incident and there is no suggestion that there is any danger to the wider community.”

Ashton councillor Danny Fletcher took to a community Facebook group to assure people the incident was being addressed.

He said: “I’m aware of CCTV footage showing a serious assault outside a business in Ashton. The footage is from the business own security cameras, which is extremely graphic and cannot be shared publicly

“For those who witnessed the assault, I want to reassure that all agencies will not rest until this is addressed.

“The safety of the community, and especially the safety of women, is and always will be top priority, underpinned by our Wigan Council Domestic Abuse Strategy

“This person will face consequences beyond anything he can imagine. Appreciate the business and witnesses for speaking up.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.