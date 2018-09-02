Suspect in Wigan 'police chase' set to appear in court

A motorist is set to appear in court after an alleged police chase on a Wigan estate.

Officers from Wigan West sub-division say they detained a suspect after pursuing a black Honda Civic around Worsley Hall on Friday night.

It is alleged that the driver failed to stop for patrols and the driver was arrested in the Poplar Avenue area, with the vehicle also being seized.

John Fishwick, 36, of Poplar Avenue, is set to appear before Wigan magistrates tomorrow, charged with disqualified driving, escaping from lawful custody, criminal damage and two charges of police assault.