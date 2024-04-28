Suspected drink-driver writes off parked cars in pile-up on Wigan residential street
It happened late on Friday night (April 26) as police followed a suspected drink-driver in Ashton-in-Makerfield.
The driver then sped off, crashing into a number of parked cars, one of which smashed into the front wall of a house on Old Road.
CCTV images taken at the scene show a white car speeding down the narrow road, before hitting a parked car. The impact causes the parked vehicle to smash into the stationary cars in front of it and then partially demolish the front wall of the house.
The four male occupants of the white car stagger out of the vehicle, with one collapsing on the road.
Pictures were also posted of the aftermath of the incident, showing debris strewn across the road.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “Just after 10.20pm on Friday April 26, one fire engine from Wigan fire station was called to reports of a crash involving four cars and a wall on Old Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield.
“Firefighters assisted colleagues from Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service in making the area safe and were in attendance for around 40 minutes.”
It’s not believed anyone was seriously injured. GMP were approached for comment.
People took to social media following the incident, with one saying: "Drink/drug driver wrote mine and four other cars off! You work hard for the things you want and then some idiot does this. Hope you're happy with yourself.”