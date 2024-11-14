Suspected drug dealer and wanted man arrested within minutes due to CCTV
At around 11.45am on Wednesday, Wigan Council’s CCTV control room alerted police to something taking place in the Ellesmere Street area of Leigh.
Officers went to the area and detained a man a short distance away on Twist Lane.
A police spokesman said: “He was searched under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and found to be in possession of approximately 40 wraps of suspected class A, for which he was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.
"A matter of minutes later, CCTV then alerted officers to another male in the same area who was wanted on recall to prison. Officers swiftly arrived and arrested the male, who is now back residing in HMP.”
Anyone with information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or dial 999 in an emergency.