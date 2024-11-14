Suspected drug dealer and wanted man arrested within minutes due to CCTV

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police officers made two separate arrests within minutes thanks to the use of CCTV cameras.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 11.45am on Wednesday, Wigan Council’s CCTV control room alerted police to something taking place in the Ellesmere Street area of Leigh.

Officers went to the area and detained a man a short distance away on Twist Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “He was searched under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and found to be in possession of approximately 40 wraps of suspected class A, for which he was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Police made two arrests

"A matter of minutes later, CCTV then alerted officers to another male in the same area who was wanted on recall to prison. Officers swiftly arrived and arrested the male, who is now back residing in HMP.”

Anyone with information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or dial 999 in an emergency.