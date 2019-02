Police are currently at a Wigan home carrying out what is believed to be a drugs raid.

Crime scene investigators and a police van have arrived at a property off Wigan Road in Bryn this afternoon (Wednesday)

CSI are at the scene

There is a strong smell of cannabis on the street outside and one eye witness said they saw officers leave with what looked like a “big bag of drugs”.

The incident is not believed to be linked with the surrounding businesses.