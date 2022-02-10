The battered red Vauxhall Corsa was spotted on land off Parbold Hill on the afternoon of Wednesday February 9.

One onlooker said: "You've got to wonder whether it's stolen. Why else would it have been driven into the middle of nowhere and just left?

"It's taken a few knocks too by the looks of it plus the driver's window is either open or has been smashed."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car abandoned halfway down Parbold Hill

The vehicle has been reported to police. Anyone with information about how it got there should ring 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.