Suspected stolen child's quad bike found ablaze on Wigan car park

A child’s quad bike was found ablaze in the middle of an empty Wigan car park.

By Charles Graham
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2022, 7:57am

A crew from Hindley fire station were called to the incident off Kingsdown Road, Abram, at 2.15am on Thursday November 3 and found the green vehicle well alight.

It is suspected that the quad – which had no distinguishing markings – had been stolen and then set alight.

A child's quad bike similar to that which was damaged by fire

Watch manager Phil Wells said the bike was partially destroyed and the police were notified while the flames were quickly put out.

Anyone with information about a theft or arson concerning the vehicle are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.