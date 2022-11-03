Suspected stolen child's quad bike found ablaze on Wigan car park
A child’s quad bike was found ablaze in the middle of an empty Wigan car park.
A crew from Hindley fire station were called to the incident off Kingsdown Road, Abram, at 2.15am on Thursday November 3 and found the green vehicle well alight.
It is suspected that the quad – which had no distinguishing markings – had been stolen and then set alight.
Watch manager Phil Wells said the bike was partially destroyed and the police were notified while the flames were quickly put out.