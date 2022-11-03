A crew from Hindley fire station were called to the incident off Kingsdown Road, Abram, at 2.15am on Thursday November 3 and found the green vehicle well alight.

It is suspected that the quad – which had no distinguishing markings – had been stolen and then set alight.

A child's quad bike similar to that which was damaged by fire

Watch manager Phil Wells said the bike was partially destroyed and the police were notified while the flames were quickly put out.