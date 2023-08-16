Wigan neighbourhood police officers, supported by the district’s specialist anti-gang detectives and local PCSOs, executed a warrant at an address on Frog Lane, Wigan, in response to concerns about drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.

After an unsuccessful attempt at hiding in a nearby shed, a 23 year old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. He remains in police custody for questioning.

This was the third warrant this week to tackle drug supply and exploitation and is part of the district’s commitment to cracking down against drug dealing, particularly county lines, in Wigan and Leigh.

Detective Inspector Pat Wood from GMP Wigan Challenger Team said: “As a district, we are susceptible to county lines drug dealing, and gangs coming from neighbouring areas to exploit our residents.

“We work really closely with partners, specialist departments across the force, and colleagues from neighbouring forces to increase the resilience of our communities, and ensure Wigan is utterly hostile to criminality.

"Our communities are our best source of information, and we always ask for you to be our eyes and our ears. If you have concerns about drug supply in your area, report it to us so we can act.”

If you have any information about drug dealing, anti-social behaviour, or any other offences, please get in contact by calling 101 or using the Live Chat function online at www.gmp.police.uk.

A county line sees organised crime groups use mobile phones, known as a ‘line’ or a ‘graft’, to extend their criminal enterprise into new locations, usually from a city into rural areas.