News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Suspected Wigan drug dealer found hiding in shed

A man tried to hide in a shed when police carried out a raid on a Wigan property earlier today (Wednesday).
By Alan Weston
Published 16th Aug 2023, 17:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 17:30 BST

Wigan neighbourhood police officers, supported by the district’s specialist anti-gang detectives and local PCSOs, executed a warrant at an address on Frog Lane, Wigan, in response to concerns about drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.

After an unsuccessful attempt at hiding in a nearby shed, a 23 year old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. He remains in police custody for questioning.

Read More
One man hospitalised and another arrested after Wigan township street fight
A 23 year old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.A 23 year old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.
A 23 year old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This was the third warrant this week to tackle drug supply and exploitation and is part of the district’s commitment to cracking down against drug dealing, particularly county lines, in Wigan and Leigh.

Detective Inspector Pat Wood from GMP Wigan Challenger Team said: “As a district, we are susceptible to county lines drug dealing, and gangs coming from neighbouring areas to exploit our residents.

“We work really closely with partners, specialist departments across the force, and colleagues from neighbouring forces to increase the resilience of our communities, and ensure Wigan is utterly hostile to criminality.

"Our communities are our best source of information, and we always ask for you to be our eyes and our ears. If you have concerns about drug supply in your area, report it to us so we can act.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information about drug dealing, anti-social behaviour, or any other offences, please get in contact by calling 101 or using the Live Chat function online at www.gmp.police.uk.

A county line sees organised crime groups use mobile phones, known as a ‘line’ or a ‘graft’, to extend their criminal enterprise into new locations, usually from a city into rural areas.

They often target vulnerable people, including children and disabled people, to facilitate their drug dealing operation.