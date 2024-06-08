Suspended prison sentence for Wigan man who attacked four police officers
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Wigan man who assaulted four police officers has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Liam Makin, 35, of Charles Street, Swinley, pleaded guilty to four counts of assaulting an emergency worker by beating.
The incidents took place on January 27 and 28 and February 27.
He was jailed for a total of 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months.
He faces 12 months of supervision, alcohol abstinence and monitoring for 90 days, 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work.
Makin must pay £100 compensation.