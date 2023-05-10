News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Suspended prison sentence for Wigan woman after pub attack

A woman has been given a suspended prison sentence for attacking another woman in a Wigan pub.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 10th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Lucy Mullock, 35, from Wigan, had pleaded guilty to assaulting Natalie Walsh, causing actual bodily harm, at the Springfield Hotel, in Springfield, on July 24, 2021.

Read More
Burnt-out car involved in 'deliberate' crash found in Wigan borough
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wigan magistrates have now imposed a six-week prison sentence, which has been suspended for 12 months.

The Springfield HotelThe Springfield Hotel
The Springfield Hotel
Most Popular

Mullock must do 15 days of rehabilitation activities within 12 months and pay £150 compensation and £228 in a fine and victim surcharge.