Suspended prison sentence for Wigan woman after pub attack
A woman has been given a suspended prison sentence for attacking another woman in a Wigan pub.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 10th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Lucy Mullock, 35, from Wigan, had pleaded guilty to assaulting Natalie Walsh, causing actual bodily harm, at the Springfield Hotel, in Springfield, on July 24, 2021.
Wigan magistrates have now imposed a six-week prison sentence, which has been suspended for 12 months.
Mullock must do 15 days of rehabilitation activities within 12 months and pay £150 compensation and £228 in a fine and victim surcharge.