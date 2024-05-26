Suspended sentence for man who attacked two Wigan police officers and carried out domestic abuse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been given a suspended prison sentence after domestic abuse and attacking two police officers in Wigan.

James Williams, 51, earlier admitted controlling and coercive behaviour against a woman between October 1 and January 9, causing criminal damage to a passport and wall on January 8 and assaulting two police officers on January 10 and 11.

All the offences took place in Wigan.

He has now been given a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, by a judge at Bolton Crown Court.

Bolton Combined Court Centre

Williams, of Chaseley Gardens, Skelmorlie, Paisley, was ordered to do 25 days of rehabilitation activities and attend the Building Better Relationships programme.