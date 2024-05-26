Suspended sentence for man who attacked two Wigan police officers and carried out domestic abuse
James Williams, 51, earlier admitted controlling and coercive behaviour against a woman between October 1 and January 9, causing criminal damage to a passport and wall on January 8 and assaulting two police officers on January 10 and 11.
All the offences took place in Wigan.
He has now been given a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, by a judge at Bolton Crown Court.
Williams, of Chaseley Gardens, Skelmorlie, Paisley, was ordered to do 25 days of rehabilitation activities and attend the Building Better Relationships programme.
A further charge of threatening the woman with a knife, which he denied, was allowed to lie on file.