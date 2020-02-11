Suspended sentence for Wigan benefits swindler

A man who admitted fraudulently claimed benefits by saying he was on his own when actually living with his partner has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Wigan magistrates heard Craig Allred dishonestly received housing benefit and working tax credit from January 2015 to December 2018, failing to notify Wigan Council or HMRC that he and his partner were living together as man and wife.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

The 55-year-old of Caldwell Avenue, Astley, was given a four-week prison sentence but it was suspended for 24 months.

Justices said a custodial sentence was handed down because he had received a large amount of money over a lengthy period of time.

He must complete 200 hours’ unpaid work and pay costs and a surcharge totalling £175.