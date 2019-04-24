Takeaway driver fought off three men after terrifying knife attack

A takeaway driver fought off three would-be robbers after he was attacked with a knife.



At around 9:20pm on Friday, Lancashire police officers were called to reports of an attempted robbery on Firbeck in Skelmersdale.

Police probe

A takeaway driver reported that had been approached by three men after making a delivery on the street.

One of the offenders, who was brandishing a knife, made demands for money.

The victim - a man in his 50s - received a minor cut to his abdomen after having the knife thrust at him.

He managed to fend off the offenders and they ran off empty handed in the direction of the Gleeson building site.

They are all described as being white men who were dressed in dark clothing and had their faces covered.

DC Michael Mason of Skelmersdale Police said: “This has been a terrifying situation for the delivery man who was simply doing his job. Luckily he wasn’t seriously hurt, but this could have been much worse.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and speak to us as soon as possible.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting log number 1646 of 19th April.