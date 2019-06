A teenager has appeared in court to admit to setting fire to a Wigan school.

The 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been charged with an arson attack on Cansfield High School, in Ashton, on August 14, which caused damage worth more than £2,200 to a roof and flooring.

During a hearing at Wigan Youth Court, the teenager was remanded on unconditional bail until Thursday, June 20, so reports can be prepared ahead of sentencing.