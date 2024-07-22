Teen charged with taking keys in burglary and driving car appears in court
A teenager has appeared in court charged with stealing car keys and driving the vehicle just days after his 18th birthday.
Brooklyn Kingham, of Laxey Crescent, Leigh, is accused of taking the keys to a Nissan Juke during a burglary at a house on Battersby Street, Ince, on July 16, and then taking the car without the owner's consent.
He is also charged with driving the car on Wigan Road, Leigh, the following day while disqualified and uninsured.
No pleas were entered when he appeared before Manchester magistrates.
The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on August 23.
Kingham was remanded on conditional bail.