Teen danger driver spared jail
A teenaged motorist who admitted dangerous driving has been delayed has been spared an immediate spell behind bars.
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 4:43 pm
Mitchell Walters, 19, of South Avenue, Leigh, was at the wheel of a Ford Mondeo driven dangerously on Abbey Street without a licence or insurance, a Bolton judge heard. He was sentenced to eight months in prison but the term was suspended for 12 months. He was also banned from driving for a year after which he must take an extended re-test and there are 100 hours of unpaid work to complete.
