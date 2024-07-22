Teen in court after being charged in relation to Wigan town centre stabbing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager has appeared in court in connection with a stabbing in Wigan town centre.

Esmaeel Mohamed, 19, of Avon Road, Norley, was charged with a series of offences after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in Wigan town centre on Thursday.

These were robbery, section 18 wounding, burglary, possession of a bladed article and affray.

He appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday for the first hearing, when no pleas were entered.

Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court

Justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Mohamed will appear on Friday, August 23.

He was remanded in custody until then.

Emergency services rushed to Market Street on Thursday afternoon after reports a teenager had been stabbed.

He was given first aid by a police officer and taken to hospital for treatment, with police reporting his injuries were not life-threatening.

A 30-year-old man who was also arrested on Thursday has been bailed pending further investigations.