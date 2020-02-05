Teen locked up for stabbing schoolboy in the back

A teenager has been sentenced to four years in custody after admitting he stabbed a 16-year-old in the back.

The culprit, who can’t be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife.

The youth, who is also 16 and from Skelmersdale, appeared at Preston Crown Court and was sentenced to four years in youth detention.

Police were called on January 4 this year after the boy was stabbed in the back as he walked with his girlfriend on a footpath near The Concourse in Skelmersdale.

He was treated at hospital and subsequently discharged.

Det Sgt Paul Mulrooney, of Lancashire Police's South CID, said: “Carrying and using a knife can have tragic consequences and it is only through good fortune that the victim in this case was not more seriously injured, or even killed.

"We will continue to proactively target those who carry knives as part of our work to keep our communities safe.”

Knife bins have been installed across Lancashire, including in Skelmersdale, to give people a safe place to dispose of unwanted knives and sharp items.

A total of 16 new safe and secure containers will be located in busy, well-lit areas that are easy to get to as part of Lancashire Constabulary’s ongoing work to keep knives off the streets.

They aim to provide people with a legal and safe way to surrender knives and bladed items.

Using the bins helps to keep unwanted bladed weapons out of circulation. Any knives will be disposed of by the police unless there is an obvious sign one has been used in a crime.

Two other youths, aged 13 and 14 from Skelmersdale, were arrested in connection with the incident and remain under investigation.