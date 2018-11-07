Teen threatened with knife in terrifying Wigan robbery

Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Up Holland when a teenager was threatened with a knife.



The a 16 year old boy - was walking in the subway between Ormskirk Road, Skelmersdale and Chequer Lane, Upholland when he was approached by two men.

He was threatened with a knife and had his moped stolen.

The men made off on the moped together towards Chequer Lane, Upholland.

Constable Kate Molloy of Skelmersdale CID, said: “We’re urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or two men acting suspiciously in the subway yesterday, to come forward.

“Luckily the victim wasn’t injured but this has understandably shaken him up.”

An 18 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information can contact Skelmersdale CID on 01695 566165 quoting log number 842 of November 6th 2018.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.