Teenage driver stopped by police in Wigan had illegal horse tranquilliser

A young motorist stopped by police for bad driving was then also found to be in possession of illegal horse tranquilliser.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Greg Finch, 19, of Grey Close, Wigan, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to carelessly driving a Volkswagen Golf on Bolton Road, Aspull, and to possessing ketamine.

The case was adjourned until sentencing.