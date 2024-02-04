Teenage driver stopped by police in Wigan had illegal horse tranquilliser
A young motorist stopped by police for bad driving was then also found to be in possession of illegal horse tranquilliser.
Greg Finch, 19, of Grey Close, Wigan, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to carelessly driving a Volkswagen Golf on Bolton Road, Aspull, and to possessing ketamine.
The case was adjourned until sentencing.