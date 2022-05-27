One of the terms of 19-year-old Connor Lammiman's sentence last year was that he did not have unsupervised contact with under-16s.
This was after he was given a community sentence by Wigan magistrates for communicating with a girl whom he knew to be under 16 in order to set up an encounter that would have involved a crime under the Sex Offences Act.
But a Bolton Crown Court judge heard the teen from Lower Longshoot, Scholes, was in the company of a minor between March 28 and April 4 and thus in breach of a sexual harm prevention order.
Lammiman was sentenced to 12 months in a young offenders' institution for breaching a sexual harm prevention order and another 12 months for breaching a suspended sentence. The terms are to be served consecutively.