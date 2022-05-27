One of the terms of 19-year-old Connor Lammiman's sentence last year was that he did not have unsupervised contact with under-16s.

This was after he was given a community sentence by Wigan magistrates for communicating with a girl whom he knew to be under 16 in order to set up an encounter that would have involved a crime under the Sex Offences Act.

Connor Lammiman

But a Bolton Crown Court judge heard the teen from Lower Longshoot, Scholes, was in the company of a minor between March 28 and April 4 and thus in breach of a sexual harm prevention order.