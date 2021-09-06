Teenaged Wigan drug driver banned

Thomas Schofield, 19, of Wigan Road in Hindley, appeared before borough magistrates to admit to having taken the class B drug and have a quantity of it in his possession when police stopped a Vauxhall Corsa in Winstanley on February 7. As well as the ban, Schofield must pay fines, a victim services surcharge and court costs totalling £553.

