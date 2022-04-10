Teenaged Wigan sex offender back in the dock for contacting girl

A teenaged Wigan sex offender who tried contacting a 14-year-old schoolgirl for sexual purposes has admitted being with an under-aged girl.

By Charles Graham
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 4:55 am

One of the terms of 19-year-old Connor Lammiman's sentence last year was that he did not have contact with under-16s.

But borough magistrates heard the teen from Lower Longshoot, Scholes, was in the company of a minor between March 28 and April 4 and thus in breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

Lammiman will be appearing at Bolton Crown Court

He will be sentenced by a Bolton Crown Court judge on May 2.