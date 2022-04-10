One of the terms of 19-year-old Connor Lammiman's sentence last year was that he did not have contact with under-16s.

But borough magistrates heard the teen from Lower Longshoot, Scholes, was in the company of a minor between March 28 and April 4 and thus in breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lammiman will be appearing at Bolton Crown Court