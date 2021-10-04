Teenager arrested after boy seen 'surfing' on bus

The video showed someone "surfing" on a bus as it travelled along Market Street in Leigh.

Police have now arrested a boy in relation to the incident, as well as in connection to other incidents in Leigh town centre.

Insp Smith, from Greater Manchester Police's Leigh, Atherton and Hindley team, said: "We arrested a 14-year-old boy in relation to that incident.

"He was also arrested for numerous other offences linked to recent anti-social behaviour in and around Leigh town centre, including criminal damage, racially aggravated public order offences and harassment.

"He has subsequently been released on police bail whilst the investigation continues."

Insp Smith said police had recently seen an increase in the number of reports of anti-social behaviour involving young people.

Patrols have been increased as part of Operation Bluefin and officers were identifying young people causing problems and taking action.

Insp Smith added: "If your children are out and about in the afternoons and evenings, please do consider where they are and whether they're tagging along with others who are committing criminal offences.

"It's clear from reports we're receiving and CCTV we're viewing that a large number of young people are doing just that. Many are putting themselves at risk by climbing on to roofs, entering derelict buildings and, Olympic dreams aside, doing other dangerous activities."