Teenager arrested by police investigating theft of e-bike in robbery
Police investigating the theft of an e-bike have arrested a teenager.
Officers went to a property on Monday in their probe into a robbery.
A spokesman said: “We have arrested a man following a robbery in Ormskirk in which an e-bike was stolen.
“West Lancs Task Force officers and detectives attended an address in Skelmersdale this morning and arrested a 19-year-old man.
“Following a search of the address, a quantity of cannabis was seized along with a machete and telescopic truncheon.
“He is now in custody awaiting questioning.”