Teenager arrested by police investigating theft of e-bike in robbery

Police investigating the theft of an e-bike have arrested a teenager.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 15:51 GMT
Officers went to a property on Monday in their probe into a robbery.

A spokesman said: “We have arrested a man following a robbery in Ormskirk in which an e-bike was stolen.

Police arrested the teenager on Monday morning
“West Lancs Task Force officers and detectives attended an address in Skelmersdale this morning and arrested a 19-year-old man.

“Following a search of the address, a quantity of cannabis was seized along with a machete and telescopic truncheon.

“He is now in custody awaiting questioning.”