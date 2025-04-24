Teenager arrested following series of burglaries in Wigan
Detectives in Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan Neighbourhood Crime Team have been investigating a series of burglaries in the Ince and Whelley areas that occurred between July and December 2024.
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, after officers conducted a number of inquiries, such as speaking to witnesses and watching countless hours of video footage.
He remains in custody for questioning.
Det Sgt Sophie O’Rourke from GMP’s Wigan Neighbourhood Crime Team, said: “Thanks to a great team effort, we were able to make this arrest.
"Officers in this dedicated burglary and robbery unit have been investigating this linked series for a number of months and the investigation remains ongoing.
"We are relentless in our endeavour to bring criminals to justice.
“I hope this arrest reassures the people of Wigan that we take all reports of this burglary extremely seriously and are committed to ensuring our streets are safe.”