A teenager will be interviewed by police after stealing his mum's car and driving around Wigan



At around 3am on Sunday morning, traffic officers pulled over an Audi A1 on Warrington Road after noticing it did not have the correct lights on.

After being stopped, a passenger fled from the car leaving the driver, a 14-year-old boy who had taken his mum's car.

Police returned the car to the woman and the teen will be interviewed at a later date.