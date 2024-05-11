Teenager charged with possessing a banned ‘double firing’ Taser to face trial

By Charles Graham
Published 11th May 2024, 15:45 BST
A teenager will face trial after he denied having a banned weapon and drugs.

Tyler Cunliffe, 18, of Willow Grove, Golborne, is accused of having a Taser, which was designed or adapted so that two or more missiles could be successively discharged without repeated pressure on the trigger.

He is also charged with possessing class B drug cannabis on August 16 last year.

Making his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, he entered not guilty pleas to both charges. He was released on bail pending a trial on August 14.