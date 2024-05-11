Teenager charged with possessing a banned ‘double firing’ Taser to face trial
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A teenager will face trial after he denied having a banned weapon and drugs.
Tyler Cunliffe, 18, of Willow Grove, Golborne, is accused of having a Taser, which was designed or adapted so that two or more missiles could be successively discharged without repeated pressure on the trigger.
He is also charged with possessing class B drug cannabis on August 16 last year.
Making his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, he entered not guilty pleas to both charges. He was released on bail pending a trial on August 14.