A teenager will face trial after he denied having a banned weapon and drugs.

Tyler Cunliffe, 18, of Willow Grove, Golborne, is accused of having a Taser, which was designed or adapted so that two or more missiles could be successively discharged without repeated pressure on the trigger.

He is also charged with possessing class B drug cannabis on August 16 last year.

