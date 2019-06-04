Teenager sought by police investigating burglary at house

Police are seeking a teenager as part of their investigation into a burglary at a house.



Liam Connolly, who is 19 and from Newton-le-Willows, is being sought by officers in connection with the incident at an address in the town on June 2.

Other news: Company director fined after electrician plummeted two storeys, suffering life-changing injuries



Merseyside Police believe he has vital information which could aid their investigation.

Mr Connolly is described as white, around 5ft 6ins, of slim build with green eyes and ginger hair.

Police were initially searching for a second teenager in connection with this incident and a 19-year-old man handed himself in.

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been released under investigation.

Anyone that recognises Mr Connolly or knows where he is can send a direct message to Merseyside Police on Twitter @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111, quoting crime reference number 19100283428.