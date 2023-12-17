News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Teenager to face motoring offences trial at Wigan Magistrates' Court

A teenager has pleaded not guilty to a series of driving offences.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 17th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tyler Sewell, 19, of Stanley Street, Atherton, is accused of driving without due care and attention on October 10, failing to stop for the police and driving other than in accordance with a licence.

A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on August 19 next year and he has been bailed until then.