Teenager to face motoring offences trial at Wigan Magistrates' Court
A teenager has pleaded not guilty to a series of driving offences.
Tyler Sewell, 19, of Stanley Street, Atherton, is accused of driving without due care and attention on October 10, failing to stop for the police and driving other than in accordance with a licence.
A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on August 19 next year and he has been bailed until then.