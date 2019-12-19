Teenagers sentenced over Haydock and St Helens stabbings

Two teenagers have been sentenced to three-and-a-half years detention following two stabbings - one in Haydock - earlier this year.

Both appeared at Liverpool Crown Court and were sentenced today, Thursday 19 December.

On Wednesday, 21 August, it was reported that a 16-year-old boy was assaulted in the park area of the King George V playing fields on Church Road, Haydock. He was taken to hospital for treatment to serious but non-life threatening stab wounds to his back and shoulder.

On Wednesday 12 September, emergency services were called to Pennine Drive in St Helens to reports of a 16-year-old male having been stabbed. He was taken to hospital for treatment to a non-life threatening wound to his thigh.

A 17-year-old male from Newton-le-Willows was sentenced to 18 months detention for Section 20 wounding (incident on 21 August).

A 17-year-old male from Toxteth was sentenced to two years detention for Section 20 wounding and possession of an offensive weapon (incident on 21 August); and Section 20 wounding and possession of an offensive weapon (incident on 11 September).

Neither can be named for legal reasons.

Speaking after the case, Detective Constable Philip Poynton said: “It is reassuring and pleasing to see two dangerous individuals removed from the streets of St Helens for the foreseeable future. Through good fortune alone, their teenage victims were not seriously injured or killed, but of course the psychological scars on both boys are far more difficult to measure.

“Today’s sentencing reaffirms our constant commitment to putting before the courts those who carry and use knives and other dangerous weapons on the streets of Merseyside. Knife crime causes devastation to victims, their families and friends, and to the lives and futures of those who choose to arm themselves. Carrying a knife does not protect anyone, it makes people more likely to be hurt or killed, and this misguided bravado must stop before more lives are ruined.

“We invest significant money and resources on this issue, along with our partner agencies, but key to this is also those affected. We know that communities who provide information to police can and do help us take positive action, so tell us what you know, whether you speak to us directly or via your local authority, or anonymously via Crimestoppers, and we will do the rest.”

Anyone with information on knife crime, including where weapons are stored and carried, is asked to contact @MerPolCC, 101 or @CrimestoppersUK, anonymously on 0800 555 111.